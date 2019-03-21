CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir conceded only five runs in a decisive super over as they beat Sri Lanka in their opening Twenty20 International on Tuesday after both teams had finished their innings with the same score.

READ MORE: Venezuela's interior minister says detained Guaido aide part of terrorist cell

After sending the tourists in to bat, the home side restricted Sri Lanka to 134 for seven in their 20 overs, but then blew a commanding position to end with same total, leaving the Newlands encounter to be decided by a one-over eliminator. David Miller helped South Africa blast 14 runs from their super over, before the wily Tahir restricted Sri Lanka to only five in reply, two of which were wides.

South Africa looked odds-on for victory when they reached 118 for three in their innings, needing 17 runs from 22 balls, but a flurry of late wickets left them needing two off the last delivery with Tahir on strike. He missed the ball from seamer Isuru Udana, but partner Dale Steyn scrambled through for a single as Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella botched a simple run out to win the game for his side.

Miller had earlier struck a quickfire 41 off 23 balls and put on 66 for the fourth wicket with Rassie van der Dussen (34) as the pair steadied the innings after the home side had lost three early wickets. But Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga took the game into the final over with a superb spell of bowling, ending with figures of 2-11 in four overs.

Kamindu Mendis top-scored for visitors in their innings, blazing 41 off 29 balls before he was stumped by stand-in wicketkeeper Miller off the bowling of the impressive Tahir. Miller was handed the gloves as South Africa seek a back-up option to Quinton de Kock at the World Cup in England and Wales, with the former passing his audition with some neat work behind the stumps.

READ MORE: EU27 unanimously agree to May's request for Brexit delay

The second match in the series will be played in Pretoria on Friday, before concluding on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Scorecard

SRI LANKA:

N Dickwella c Miller b Steyn 0

READ MORE: US to fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights

A Fernando c Hendricks b Sipamla 16

Kusal Mendis c Sipamla b Rabada 0

Kamindu Mendis st Miller b Imran Tahir 41

A Perera b Phehlukwayo16

READ MORE: Malik hopes conditions favour new-look Pakistan in Australia ODIs

T Perera c Du Plessis b Phelukwayo 19

D. de Silva b Phehlukwayo 14

I Udana not out 12

A Dananjaya not out 8

READ MORE: Over $1.5mn collected for dams in Canada fundraiser so far: Faisal Javed

EXTRAS: (lb2, w6) 8

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 134

FOW: 1-0, 2-8, 3-42, 4-73, 5-76, 6-113, 7-113

BOWLING: Steyn 4-1-25-1, Rabada 4-0-42-1 (4w), Sipamla 4-0-19-1, Imran Tahir 4-0-21-1 (1w), Phehlukwayo 4-0-25-3 (1w)

READ MORE: Germany held 1-1 by Serbia in soccer friendly

SOUTH AFRICA:

Q de Kock c Dickwella b Dananjaya 13

R Hendricks run out 8

F du Plessis c De Silva b Vandersay 21

READ MORE: Asad Umar chairs meeting to review financial requirements of tribal districts

H van der Dussen c Udana b Malinga 34

D Miller run out 41

J Duminy run out 9

A Phehlukwayo c Udana b De Silva 4

READ MORE: Malaysian PM receives a warm welcome on arrival in Pakistan

K Rabada b Malinga 0

D Steyn not out 1

Imran Tahir not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb1, w1) 2

READ MORE: Thar coal can help increase GDP by 4 percent: PEW

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 20 overs) 134

Fall: 1-21, 2-33, 3-52, 4-118, 5-119, 6-128, 7-130, 8-133

BOWLING: Malinga 4-0-11-2, De Silva 4-0-28-1, Dananjaya 4-0-28-1, Vandersay 4-0-25-1 (1w), Kamindu Mendis 1-0-9-0, Udana 3-0-32-0

SUPER OVER

READ MORE: Ties with Pakistan based on mutual understanding says Tunisian envoy

SOUTH AFRICA:

David Miller not out 13

R van der Dussen not out 1

EXTRAS: 0

READ MORE: Mobile and internet service suspended in twin cities

TOTAL: (o wkts; 1 over) 14

BOWLING: Lasith Malinga 1-0-14-0

SRI LANKA:

Thisara Perera not Out 2

READ MORE: Interim bail of Qaim Ali Shah extended Till May 3

Avishka Fernando not out 1

EXTRAS: (2w) 2

TOTAL: (0 WKTS; 1.0 overs) 5

BOWLING: Imran Tahir 1-0-5-0

READ MORE: Di Maria ruled out of Argentina friendlies

TOSS: South Africa