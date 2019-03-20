Share:

KARACHI- Following the release of JUG (ART) to much acclaim, Nehr Ghar Films releases the second song from the Pakistani Crime Thriller Laal Kabootar also titled as, “Laal Kabootar.”

The EDM inspired song has been composed and produced by Taha Malik, who also features on the vocals along with Coke Studio artist Zoe Viccaji.

The tongue and cheek lyrics for“Laal Kabootar”have been penned by Asim Raza, Salman Khattak, Osman Khalid Butt and Taha Malik. The one and a half minute music video of “Laal Kabootar” involves rapid cuts with gritty and intense visuals set to an upbeat music. The center of the video is Adeel Nawaz, played by Ahmed Ali - a hustling taxi-driver, looking for a way out of Karachi.With Mo Azmi as the Director of Photography, Laal Kabootar has been directed by the award-winning Kamal Khan with Harvard graduates Hania Chima and Kamil Chima as the Executive Producers. Indeed, Laal Kabootar has all the elements of thrill and excitement to take the cinema goers on a rollercoaster ride featuring Ahmed Ali Akbar as Adeel Nawazand Aliya Malik, played by the alluring Mansha Pasha.

Laal Kabootar is all set to release across Pakistan on 22nd March.