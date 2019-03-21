Share:

PESHAWAR - To create awareness about latest changes in the income tax and sale tax laws and filling of tax returns, a training workshop for the business community held here on Wednesday. The seminar was organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEDA) in Mohsin hall at the chamber house.

The SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Smeda provincial chief Arshad Aman, Assistant Manager Legal Service Smeda, Muhammad Kamran, Kashif Saigul, and the chamber’s executive body members, Minhajuddin, Ihsanullah, Altaf Baig, Arshad Siddiq, Pervez Khan, Abidullah, Arshad Iqbal, Saddar Gul and traders were attended the seminar.

On the occasion, the SCCI president Faiz Mohammad appreciated the Smeda for organizing an awareness session on this important matter, which would be helpful and supportive to business community to understand about new tax-reforms. He hoped that the Smeda will hold further such awareness sessions in future as well, as to make the businesses environment favorable for the community.