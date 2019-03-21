Share:

ANKARA (AA) - Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, carried 186 historical artifacts to the Japanese capital Tokyo as the sponsor carrier.

According to a statement from Turkish Cargo on Wednesday, the historical artifacts owned by Istanbul’s Dolmabahce and Topkapi Palaces will be displayed at an exhibition “The Ottoman Empire and Tulip Culture”.

The exhibition is being held as part of the events for 2019, which was declared as the “Year of Turkish Culture” across Japan.

It will take place at the National Art Center, Tokyo, from March 20 to May 20, and at the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto, from June 14 to July 28.

The artifacts preserved meticulously for years in Topkapi Palace include the bed of Suleiman the Magnificent, kaftan of Sultan Osman II, and a ceremonial flask.

Artifacts in Dolmabahce Palace include a Yusen-shippo vase, wooden writing table and bamboo mirror which were gifted to Sultan Abdulhamid II by Emperor Meiji of Japan.

“Before the carriage operation through Istanbul – Narita route, the artifacts in Topkapi and Dolmabahce Palaces were packaged with protective materials that shielded their texture and structure before they were put into 56 high-security wooden cases,” it said.

The flight carried no other cargo, the statement said.