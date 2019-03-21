Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday formally inaugurated the facility of Worker’s Foree Remittance Account here. The launching ceremony was held at the office of the Protectorate of the Emigrants Karachi.

Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfil Bukhari while speaking about the product said that its important to have transparency and efficiency in financial transactions and this product enables transparent transactions and remittances. He also mentioned that labor working internationally are needed to be supported and the government intends to enable them to work with dignity and respect. A briefing with regard to the product “Worker’s Foree Remittance Account was given, calling it a one stop solution for overseas Pakistanis who want to consistently remit finances into Pakistan.

It was said that this product will only be successful if all the organizations, including State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, work together in complete harmony and integration.