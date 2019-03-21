Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Wednesday has appointed incumbent Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha as new Secretary Finance with effect from March 22, 2019. “Mr Mohammad Younua Dagha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Commerce Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Finance Division, w.e.f 22-03-2019 and until further orders,” stated a notification issued by the Establishment Division. The incumbent Ministry of Finance Secretary Arif Ahmed Khan will retire today (Thursday) from his service.

In a short span of nine months he was able to secure and successfully implement a Prime Minister Export Enhancement Package to the tune of Rs. 180 billion for supporting the export industry. The government had also considered few other names for the slot of Secretary Finance including Noor Ahmed Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and Umar Hameed Special Secretary Finance Division. However, the government has picked Younua Dagha as new Secretary Finance.

Younus Dagha, as new Secretary Finance, would play a key role in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for new loan programme. The IMF has recently appointed its new mission chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, who will be visiting Pakistan on March 26 to meet the Pakistani authorities. Meanwhile, the entire mission team of the Fund would visit Pakistan next month wherein both sides could finalize the loan programme. Increase in electricity and gas tariffs are two other outstanding conditions of the IMF.