LAHORE - On charges of violating Section 144 and overcharging on the sale of sanitizers and masks, Lahore Police have arrested 207. As per details, as many as 72 cases were registered against those apprehended for violating the rules. The City Division Police arrested 68, Cantt Division 22, Civil Lines 40, Sadar Division 28, Model Town one, and Iqbal Town division 33 persons over violation of Section 144. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed had ordered for launching a crackdown on shopkeepers over overcharging.