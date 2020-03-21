Share:

KANDHKOT - Four people of a family were killed whereas four others, including women, were seriously injured after their motorcycle rickshaw was hit by a truck here on Friday.

Police said the accident occurred in the limits of Buxapur police station at Malik Larro when a Sheikh family, hailing from Ghotki district, were returning to their village after attending a wedding ceremony that a truck collided with their rickshaw as a result of which four people, identified as Raza Mohammad, 30, Baghan Khan, 40, Zuhran, 33, and Fazul Rahman, 25, were killed on the spot while four others namely Mariam, 16, Ayaz Ali, 14, Subhan, 12, and Hurmat, 12, were got seriously wounded.

Soon after the mishap, police rushed to site of the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ hospital. However, driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot. No complaint of the incident had been lodged till the filing of this news.

Woman killed

for ‘honour’

Meanwhile, a woman was killed on the pretext of karo kari (honour killing) here in the jurisdiction of police C section on Friday.

According to details, a woman, identified as Mai Manglun, was shot dead by her husband Moula Dad on charges of having illicit relations with a person of another tribe. Police said that the assailant managed to flee from the spot after killing his wife.

Neither case of the incident was registered nor any arrest was made till the filing of this report.