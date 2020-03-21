Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to set up corona telemedicine helpline centre in all public and private medical universities and colleges across the province.

While talking to media after inaugurating the Pakistan’s second telemedicine helpline centre at Services Hospital Lahore on Friday, the governor said that corona telemedicine helpline center was being established in Muzaffarabad as the matter had also been discussed with AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan.

“There should be no political point scoring at this testing time, rather it was the time to get united against coronavirus. All political leaders should play their role in the awareness campaign against the pandemic”, he said.

To a question, the Governor said that as many as 9,450 suspected patients contacted Pakistan’s first coronavirus telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences Lahore during the last 24 hours and got online assistance by the doctors. Only 10 persons were advised to get their tests conducted, while the rest were found with no symptoms of the coronavirus, he said. He said that if all these people had rushed to the hospitals instead, along with their family members, they would have been more vulnerable to the virus. “Time and again, it has been advised by the government to avoid crowded places and follow safety measures by staying home”, he said.

Governor Sarwar said that he was setting up telemedicine helpline centre at Muzaffarabad as there was one medical university and nine medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “I have talked to AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan and steps are being taken to set up corona telemedicine helpline centres there.”

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “We are extending the scope of corona telemedicine helpline all over Punjab so as to provide instant advisory and awareness regarding corona hazards.” He said that maximum awareness and guidance was being ensured to those contacting telemedicine centre.

Chaudhry Sarwar also visited the residence of martyred Lt. Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan in Shad Bagh area, where he condoled with the father of the martyr and offered fateha. He paid rich homage to the martyr for rendering supreme sacrifice while fighting against terrorists for restoration of peace. He said, the people of Pakistan salute to those rendering sacrifices in defence of the motherland.

Earlier, the Governor addressed the meetings of the vice chancellors and representatives of various medical universities and colleges of Punjab. Punjab Governor’s Principal Secretary Dr. Rashid Mansoor, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Fetima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman, Faisalabad Medical University VC Dr. Zaffar Ali, Nashtar Medical University Multan VC Dr. Mustafa Kamal and others were also present.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Dr. Javed Akram gave a briefing about the telemedicine centre to Governor and other participants. He said that more than 9,000 persons contacted corona telemedicine centre through telephone calls and around 200 doctors were available for people’s guidance at telemedicine helpline centre round the clock. More and more doctors were contacting to serve at telemedicine centre, he said.