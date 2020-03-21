Share:

Islamabad (PR) - The Quaid-i-Azam University has established Anti-Corona Research Centre with an immediate effect. The Research Centre would be directly supervised by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (biologist) and headed by Prof. Muhammad Shahab (zoologist) with a team of dedicated experts from all branches of biology. This was decided in a meeting of Central Coordination Committee of the university. Besides establishing the Centre, the Committee decided to take several measures for safety and security of individuals at the campus. The committee decided to work as per the instructions of federal government to smoothly run the academic programmes without unduly wasting the time of students. For this reason, all teachers have been asked to prepare for online teaching.