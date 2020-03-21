Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has thanked people from all walks of life for cooperating with the provincial government in the situation, arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

While talking to the journalists after inspecting the spray campaign at Cantonment Station and other areas of the city on Friday, the provincial minister said that the Sindh government would take every possible step to prevent the spread of the virus and protect its people. He also expressed the hope that the country would get rid of this pandemic soon.

“The Sindh government is doing all it can to prevent the spread of this deadly disease,” he said, and added, “Now we need the help of people in implementing the precautionary measures that can assist us in keeping the virus from spreading further.”

Provincial Minister for Information said that the effective way to keep ourselves safe from getting infected from the coronavirus was precaution. “The more cautious people are, the more likely they are expected to remain safe,” he said.

Nasir said that the Sindh government was working with medical experts to find the best possible solution to the coronavirus. “All the health advisories are being issued after detailed consultations,’ the minister informed the newsmen.

While speaking about the preventive measures people should take to ward off this disease, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said people should also wash their hands with soaps and water as well as hand sanitizers.

He said that people should also avoid touching eyes, nose and mouths with unwashed hands.

On this occasion, the provincial minister practically washed his hands at a camp set up near Bilawal Chowrangi.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that so far 25 centers had been set up by the Solid Waste Management Board in the port city, where people could come and obtain hand sanitizers and soaps.

Provincial minister for information and local government said that in total 88 such centers would be opened from where people would only be able to obtain soaps and sanitizers.

In response to a question, he said that people should pledge that they would avoid going to social gatherings or public places for a few days. “This will be better for them, if they do not go to crowded places. By taking these precautionary measures, not only will they protect themselves from getting infected from the virus, but also their loved ones,” he said.

Answering another question, Nasir said that it was up to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Sindh Assembly whether they would like to deposit their one-month salary to the Fund announced by the chief minister or not.

“It was for sure that the members of Sindh cabinet, including the chief minister, would deposit their one-month salary in the Fund,” he said, and added, “The provincial government has put criticism for the sake of criticism in quarantine for the time being.”