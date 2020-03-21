Share:

rawalpindi - A gang of armed dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments from an expatriate lady and her son on Thursday morning in Mankiyala, Rawat, sources informed.

The dacoits also tortured the family over resistance and managed to escape from the scene after committing crime. Rawat police registered case against dacoits and began investigation.

According to sources, a man Ghazanfar Ali lodged complaint with Police Station Rawat that his sister-in-law along with her son Qasim Shakeel (both are British nationals) arrived from United Kingdom at New Islamabad International Airport. The duo was received by his wife Razia and they started travelling in a car from Islamabad to Dhuhdial Azad Kashmir, sources said. They added as the females reached near Mankiyala, a gang of three robbers having guns in their hands intercepted their car and made them hostage of gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched a small bag from them containing 800 British Pounds, 10 tolas of gold ornaments, passports, return tickets and other documents. The dacoits also placed the brother and sister under severe torture over displaying resistance and fled in another car. The victims reported the incident to Police Station Rawat and a case has been registered against them, sources said.

A senior police officer told media that CPO took action over occurrence of the incident and ordered SHO to trace the culprits involved in mugging expatriates on gunpoint.

In Gujar Khan, unknown robbers looted cash and other grocery items from two shops in the darkness. According to sources, unidentified robbers broke into two shops and looted cash and other items and fled. A case has been registered against the accused.

Similarly, a man was deprived of cash by robbers in limits of Police Station Sadiqabad. Police registered case and began investigation, they said.

On the other hand, Rawat police managed to arrest three persons on charges of raping a girl on gunpoint.

According to police spokesman, the three men intercepted two girls and a man while returning from a marriage ceremony on gunpoint at Basali and raped a girl forcefully.

Police obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law and began investigation. A senior police officer told media that the accused were hardcore criminals and were also involved in drug peddling in the area.