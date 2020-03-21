Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser yesterday sought names from all parliamentary parties for the formation of a special parlia­mentary committee to mutually chalk out a strategy to deal with Coronavirus [COVID-19].

The Speaker asked all parlia­mentary parties from both Nation­al Assembly and Senate to share names for constituting a special parliamentary committee to avoid spread of coronavirus.

For the formation of the special committee on coronavirus pan­demic, the speaker national as­sembly had separately consult­ed with parliamentary leaders including PML-N’s Khwaja Asif, PPP-P’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Me­hmood and others on telephone.

Talking to Bilawal, the Speak­er said they have to mutually deal with this issue and give a message of unity to the entire nation at this critical juncture. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed with the Speaker that there was a need to mutually deal with this issue. He extended his and his party’s support for that national cause.

Khwaja Asif and Khurram Dast­agir also agreed for forging unity to tackle the challenge and agreed to give the names of their party’s representatives after consultation with their party leadership.

In addition to delivering its rec­ommendations to the government, the parliamentary committee will also review the steps taken by the government to deal with the coro­navirus. The committee will be noti­fied as soon the National Assembly Secretariat receives the names of the members from political parties.

The parliamentary committee, comprising members from all par­liamentary body, would monitor the situation around the country and share its recommendations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.