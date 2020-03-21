Share:

MULTAN - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has set up a mobile control room for convenience of students and parents after closing down its offices for public dealing in wake of coronavirus.Chairperson BISE, Dr Shamim Akhtar ordered to close all offices till further orders.

However, a mobile control room has been set up to facilitate students and their parents besides online system for updates.

Public can contact the designated eight officials of different branches of BISE at their cell numbers in additional to chairperson, secretary and controller examination office numbers from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday.

The official included: Qazi Mujeebur Rehman(System Anaylist), Abdul Hameed Baloch (Asst Controller Matric), Zaffar Mohal, (PS to Chairperson), Ilyas Siddiqi, (Asst Controller Inter), Munawar Pasha (Asst Controller Conduct Branch), Nawaz Siddiqi( Asst Controller Secrecy), Tariq Qureshi ( Asst Controller legal) and Aslam Bhutta ( PRO/ In charge Facilitation Centre ), said a hand out issued here on Friday.