ISLAMABAD - Mobile networks and internet providers in the UK are being urged to relax their data limitations as millions of Britons work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has shut down much of the world and millions of British adults and children are now spending increased periods of time inside their homes. Internet suppliers are reporting increased data consumption of between 20 and 30 per cent compared to normal working hours as families log on to educational material online, play digital games, stream music, watch films and TV on multiple devices, as well as work from home.