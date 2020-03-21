Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus crisis. The annual film festival was due to take place between May 12 and May 23, but because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic organizers have said the event ‘cannot be held on the scheduled dates’. No plans are yet in place for the festival, but organizers are looking at pushing it back until late June or early July, with a firm decision set to be made in due course. Organizers said in a statement: ‘At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.’