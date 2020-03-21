- 1:30 AM | March 22, 2020 No withdrawals of troops from Syria's Idlib: Turkey
- 11:43 PM | March 21, 2020 UN warns of risk to 100 million people in war zones due to coronavirus pandemic
- 10:24 PM | March 21, 2020 Macedonian leader signs final accession document to be formally recognised as NATO member
- 9:21 PM | March 21, 2020 Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to return to Pakistan tonight
- 8:40 PM | March 21, 2020 Iran reports 1,556 death cases of COVID-19
- 7:59 PM | March 21, 2020 Coronavirus: Punjab to close down shopping malls, public places until Tuesday morning
- 6:50 PM | March 21, 2020 Coronavirus cases surge to 666 in Pakistan
- 6:32 PM | March 21, 2020 Pakistan suspends international flight operations
- 6:09 PM | March 21, 2020 Pakistan can benefit from Chinese digital experience to develop e-commerce
- 5:21 PM | March 21, 2020 Alibaba founder Jack Ma donates medical supplies to 10 more Asian countries
- 4:12 PM | March 21, 2020 WHO warns ‘Young people are not invincible’ amid coronavirus spread
- 3:26 PM | March 21, 2020 Coronavirus worldwide death toll nears 11,500
- 3:15 PM | March 21, 2020 COAS directs Pak Army to accelerate efforts to support civil administration
- 1:57 PM | March 21, 2020 Huawei Pakistan provides video conference system to Ministry of National Health Services (MNHS)
- 1:39 PM | March 21, 2020 FM Qureshi urges all parties to work together against coronavirus
- 1:25 PM | March 21, 2020 Educational institution hostels in Rawalpindi to be converted into isolation wards
- 12:37 PM | March 21, 2020 Chaman-Spin Boldak border opened for trade
- 11:37 AM | March 21, 2020 Gaza pleads for emergency medical aid amid coronavirus
- 11:08 AM | March 21, 2020 Coronavirus cases surge to 510 in Pakistan
- 10:52 AM | March 21, 2020 US firms’ revenue to fall by $4 trillion, global losses to reach $12 trillion over COVID-19