Share:

The Chaman-Spin Boldak border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has on Saturday been opened for trade on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan as dozens of trucks crossed over into Afghanistan.

According to the customs officials, more than 50 transit and export trucks and containers have been allowed to enter Afghanistan in first phase after security clearance. Trucks have carried fresh fruits and vegetables to the neighboring country. Pedestrian crossing, however, remains halted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Friday given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let trucks crossover into Afghanistan.

Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters, the premier had said while adding that we remain steadfast with Afghanistan in time of crisis.