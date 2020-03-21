Share:

Shikarpur - Save Shikarpur, in its meeting, has decided to distribute pamphlets among citizens to make them aware of gravity of the situation, arising out of the spread of COVID-19, and deplored the decision of the district administration to establish an isolation ward at one of the city’s educational institutes.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Save Shikarpur spokesman Zahid Bhanbhro said that the NGO strongly condemned the decision of setting up an isolation ward at a public school.

He further said in this regard, Save Shikarpur held a meeting with the District Health Officer (DHO) and others and urged them to set up the ward at another place instead of at the premises of an educational institute because students’ parents had serious reservations over the decision.

He said that in the meeting Save Shikarpur also decided to resist any such move by the district administration. “Apart from that, a decision was taken to distribute pamphlets among people so that they could be made aware about the pandemic. A committee, consisting of at least two dozen volunteers, was constituted in today’s meeting,” he added.

Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Mian Zafar Alvi, Zahid Hussain Pahore, Afzal Mughal, Ali Asghar Pahore, Fazalullah Noorani, Ahsan Abro, Tahir Soomro, Eijaz Kakepoto and others were prominent among those who attended the meeting.

The representatives of Save Shikarpur also urged the people to remain indoors and follow the directives issued by the Sindh government in order lessen the threats from the COVID-19.