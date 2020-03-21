Share:

BADIN - A comprehensive strategy was finalised at a meeting of parliamentarians, government officials and representatives of NGOs held here on Friday to discuss the measures needed to be taken to combat the COVID-19 in Tharparkar. It was emphasised at the meeting that precautionary measures were urgently required to minimize the risks from coronavirus. It was decided at the meeting to strictly monitor the entry points in order to bar suspected patients from entering the district. It was further agreed that the data from all health facilities will be closely scrutinized under the supervision of a task committee, headed by the deputy commissioner.

Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) will undertake a campaign to create awareness in people about the pandemic.

It was also decided that TRDP will also distribute soaps at all health facilities in Tharparkar for the next two weeks.

Dr Mahesh Malani, Focal Person of Government of Sindh for Tharparkar, emphasised in his talk the need for coordinated efforts to fight against coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Deputy Commissioner, Faqeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani, MPA, Dr Ghulam Hyder Samejo, District Chairman, Dr Allah Nawaz Samoon, CEO TRDP, Ghulam Mustafa Soomro, Manager Administration TRDP, Abdullah Ahmed, SSP Tharparkar, Commanding Officer Badin Cantonment, Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon, DHO, all assistant commissioners and Malji Rathore.