Share:

SIALKOT - Police, continuing crackdown against anti-social elements, have arrested more than 10 drug smugglers including a constable and recovered more than 50 kg chars from their possession.

Foiling a smuggling attempt, a police party headed by DSP Aslam Dogar on a tip-off stopped a car No LED 3670 after chasing it and recovered 30 kg chars from the car and arrested three culprits which included Mudassir Ali (police constable of Attock Saddar Police Station), Rehman Saeed and Zaman Ullah. Interestingly police constable Mudassar Ali was driving the car. As per the details given by police all the three drug pushers are part of an inter-provincial smugglers gang which smuggles drugs to different parts of Punjab. DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani taking action has suspended the constable and has ordered an inquiry to dig out the facts that how a police constable became a part of this drug smugglers gang.

DPO Attock said that this shows that there are black sheep in police department and said that such black sheep will be brought to justice which are bringing bad name to this department.

Besides this, police from different parts of Attock district arrested as many as 12 drug smugglers and recovered more than 20 kg chars from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind bars. Meanwhile, DPO Attock has suspended SHO Pindigheb Police Station ASI Arif for allegedly taking Rs 20,000 as bribe for allowing a family to hold Walima thus violating Sevtion 144. DPO Khalid Hamdani said that in the prevailing circumstances when coronavirus is a great threat to precious lives and Section 144 has been imposed, such violations cannot be ignored.

Police to distribute seized masks among people

The Rangpura and Nekapura Police recovered 2,54,000 hoarded face masks from two godowns during raids the other day.

The Rangpura Police recovered hoarded 83,200 and Nekapura Police recovered hoarded 1,70,000 face masks worth millions of rupees. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir and District Police Officer Mustansar Feroze Awan handed over recovered face masks to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Muhamd Asghar.

It is learnt that the health department will distribute all face masks to citizens free of cost.