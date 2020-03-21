Share:

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday have surged to 510 as 267 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 96 in Punjab, 92 in Balochistan, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, ten in Islamabad and one Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far confirmed three fatalities from the pandemic, with latest casualty being a 77-year-old man in Karachi on Friday (yesterday). The first two deaths were reported in Mardan and Hangu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The death in Karachi was verified by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. The victim had no travel history and was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday in critical condition.