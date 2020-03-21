Share:

KARACHI - Coronavirus disease that only a few days was recorded among some with travelling history to countries hit by the virus or few other who may have come into contact with these affected individuals is presently registered to be transmitted locally. Doctors acknowledging the development have urged people in general to realize the relevance of self isolation and self distancing which do not mean to remain disconnected but to restrict ones physical presence in groups and crowds.

“Keeping a recommended distance of one to two feet is otherwise too an integral part of one’s right to social or personal space,” said Dr. Sadiq Jalil, a general physician running his clinic in the thickly populated Behar Clinic.

To a query about increase in the cases of flu and cold, he said prevalent weather condition during which people are exposed to dip and surge in mercury within a span of 10 to 12 hours can be a contributory factor. This is a season of viral diseases and corona is itself is a virus that can be easily contracted via droplets released during coughing and sneezing (besides nasal sputum) by the one already affected by Covid.

“Use of masks by public in general, however, is not needed at all but advisable only for those who may be ill (flu or cold) and are needed to come out of their homes,” said Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood, Associate professor at Aga Khan University.

Minister inspects fumigation campaign at Cantt Station

In reply to a query, he said those inflicted with coronavirus itself are recommended to restrict themselves to a room of their residence adding that the condition is largely self limiting with optimum chances of safe and healthy recovery.

Dr. Sadiq mentioned that those with limited resources and with large family size squeezed single or two room houses needed to be provided shelter (or quarantined) at dedicated facilities.

The two doctors reiterated that people must not at any cost ignore the importance of basic hygiene with particular care towards regular and proper hand washing and use of sanitizer.

People were also urged not to resort to self medication as this may cause severe to mild levels of side effects particularly critical for people with low immunity. Senior citizens and those with history of allergies (particularly asthma), ailments as cancers, diabetes and so-forth were advised not to get exposed to the virus.

Prevention and precaution are crucial to brave the challenge, said Dr. Faisal Mahmood, a known infection control expert of the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday while inspecting the spray campaign at Cantonment Station here, expressed gratitude to the people from all walks of life for cooperating with the Sindh government in this hard time.

He was talking to the journalists after inspecting the spray campaign here, said a statement.

The Minister said that the Sindh government would take every possible step to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and protect people.

He also expressed hope that our country would get rid of this pandemic soon. He said that “Sindh government is doing all it can to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Now we need the help of the public in implementing precautions that can assist in preventing the spread of the virus”, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this while talking to people who met him while he was inspecting the spray campaigns.

“The more cautious people are, the more likely are to be safe”, he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah urged the people to take precautions to avoid from getting affected from the coronavirus.

The Minister said that the Sindh government was working with medical experts to find the best possible solution to stop the spread of coronavirus. All the health advisories were being issued after detailed consultations, he added.

While speaking about the basic preventive measures Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said although the government was adopting all possible measure to protect the people from getting affected by coronavirus but at the same time people should also wash their hands with soaps and water as well as use sanitizers.

He said that people should also avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

The minister practically washed his hands in a camp set up near Bilawal Chorangi.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that so far 25 centers had been set up by the Solid Waste Management Board in Karachi, where people could come and obtain hand sanitizers and soaps.

As many as 88 such centers would be opened from where people could not only obtain soaps and sanitizers, they could also come and wash their hands to avoid getting affected from coronavirus.

In response to a question, he said that people should make a pledge to avoid social gathering for a few days and it would be better for them if they did not go to crowded places.

“By taking these precautions, not only they will protect themselves from getting affected from coronavirus, but also they will protect their loved ones from the virus,” he said.