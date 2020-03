Share:

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that all shopping malls, markets and public places in Punjab will be closed starting 9pm tonight, until 9am on Tuesday. Buzdar called upon the public to observe measures in order to self-isolate for the next two days and announced that a "coronavirus emergency ordinance" will be introduced on Tuesday.

Pharmacies, petrol pumps and grocery stores will be allowed to remain open during this period.