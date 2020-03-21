Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Warning that the use of currency notes could also lead to coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Memon directed the staff of government and private departments on Friday to use gloves as a precautionary measure.

He was speaking at a meeting held here to review the measures taken by the district administration to prevent the spread of the virus.

The meeting was attended by SSP, additional deputy commissioner Salamat Memon, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mushtaq Shah, District Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Dilber Marri, DPCR Focal Person Dr Attaullah, officers of district disaster management authority and others.

DHO told the meeting that all the officers were performing their duties sincerely.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners and other concerned officers to take precautionary measures before it was too late.

He directed them to keep a hotel or a guesthouse ready in each taluka so that people could be accommodated in them when required.

He told the meeting that pamphlets had been distributed among masses in order to create awareness in them about the pandemic while banners had also been displayed at different public places in each taluka for the same purpose.

He said that 10 rooms in PCB ground, while two rooms and four halls in Benazir Bhutto Charitable Hospital had been changed into isolation wards while 60 rooms had been identified in Muhammad Medical College hospital for their conversion into isolation wards, if need arose.

He said that so far 41 persons had come here from abroad while 67 persons were identified as suspected coronavirus patients.

The DC asked the Civil Defence officers and the CMO to ensure the staff spraying anti-mosquito pesticide wore masks, hand gloves and caps.

He also directed the social welfare officers to remain in contact with NGOs to ensure that awareness banners were displayed and masks be distributed among people.

He added that those spreading panic among people be identified, and asked the food department to ensure the provision of wheat to the people, warning he would not bear the wheat shortage in the district.

The deputy commissioner further directed the officers to take action against the hoarders and those selling products at exorbitant rates.