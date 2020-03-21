Share:

BADIN - District Council Badin Chairman Ali Asghar Halipoto distributed surgical masks and soaps among five hundred prisoners here at District Jail Badin on Friday.

While talking to media, Ali Asghar Halipoto said it was high time that we supported each other in our fight against the life-taking coronavirus.

He advised the prisoners that in case they noticed symptoms of the coronavirus in them, they should immediately report to the doctors nominated by the district government in order to guard themselves and others from the virus, reminding that precautionary measures were better than cure.

Earlier, Halipoto also went round the Seerani Road, Golarchi Road, DC Chowk, Shahnawaz Chowk and other parts of the city and distributed soaps and masks among the people.