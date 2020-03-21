Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the directions of Punjab Government, the necessary precautionary and preventive measures are being adopted by Faisalabad Development Authority to avert the threat of coronavirus spreading. The entry of general public in the offices of FDA has been suspended till further orders under the decision of Punjab Government in the wake of emergency situation due to coronavirus threat. The necessary staff have assigned duties to deal the public on telephone relating to the departmental work.

Meanwhile, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja and Managing Director WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch visited different localities in the city to inspect the arrangements of hands washing for citizens with disinfecting water which were jointly made by FDA and WASA. The five tanks and 20 big drums containing of disinfecting water have been placed on different important public places for providing facilities to the general public for hands washing as part of a preventive measures against coronavirus. While inspecting the process of hands washing by public, the Director General FDA said that every possible step was being taken to tackle the challenge of coronavirus under the directions of Punjab Government, however public cooperation was vital to make the preventive measures a success.

He asked the citizens to wash their hands with soap repeatedly so as this process was very important as to avert the spread of Choronavirous. MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch said that prevention is better than cure and the people should follow the precautionary measures to avoid the coronavirus. He informed the citizens were being provided the facilities of hands washing at public places from WASA and tanks have been placed on important public places containing the disinfected water.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz visit the various offices of FDA including one window counter to check the preventive measures and directed the staff to implement the anti-coronavirus policy in letter and spirit.

Corona virus management cell set up in district

Following the directive of Punjab government,the district administration has set up coronavirus management cell for sharing important information about possible spread of COVID-19.

In this regard, General Assistant Revenue Malik Arshad has been appointed as focal person. His cell number is 0333-4613873.The land line numbers set up at corona cell are 041-9201491-92.The staff of health department, waste management company, education, police, civil defense and rescue 1122 will perform duty in the cell in three shifts.

Youth shot dead by unknown person

A 25-years-old youth was shot dead allegedly in broad daylight by an unidentified accused.

As per details, the victim Shakeel was on his way when an unknown person opened firing upon his resistance. As a result Shakeel died on the spot while the accused fled away from the scene. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation. No case has been registered so far in this regard.