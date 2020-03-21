Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi urged masses to adopt preventive measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.Holding a press conference here on Friday, Nadeem Qureshi said that all possible resources were being utilized to protect masses from the virus. He said that people who were criticising government’s arrangements against coronavirus should notice the steps being taken by the other countries.He said that government had decided not to impose lock down by keeping in view the situation of a common man.He added that one of the biggest quarantine has been set up in Multan to facilitate people of the South Punjab.