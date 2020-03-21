Share:

PESHSAWAR - In continuation of the measures being tak­en for the effective control of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan has directed that all govern­ment-owned rest houses in tourists areas be placed at the disposal of Health Depart­ment to use them as quarantine and isola­tion centres for the virus suspects.

The Provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department yesterday issued a notification to this effect.

In another important step regarding the corona virus, the chief minister set up a 24/7 Emergency Control Room at the Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar, to coordi­nate all activities regarding coronavirus pandemic and to collect real time informa­tion to update the chief minister.

Based on the real time information, the chief minister will issue necessary di­rectives and instructions to the relevant departments for prompt and timely re­sponse.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, through video conference, attended a high-level meeting held under the chair of Prime Min­ister Imran Khan to review the latest situa­tion regarding corona pandemic throughout the country. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan updated the forum about the latest situation of corona virus in the province and measures taken by the provincial government to deal with the situation.