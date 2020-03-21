Share:

It is a common perception that government support programmes are for the underprivileged sector of the society. To an extent that is true. Monetary support programmes work more like welfare programs where the government subsidies to the poor, such as housing assistance, health insurance, financial aid etc. People below a certain poverty line qualify for such type of assistance. But what about the rest of the citizens? Should the government go out of their way to do something for them?

I believe the answer lies in enabling programmes which are inclined towards skills development of the people leading to individual economic growth and resulting in overall prosperity of the nation. Recent examples of such endeavors include the Kamyab Jawan Program, Digiskills program, e-rozgar etc. Anyone can benefit from such programs; the privileged and the underprivileged. More and more such initiatives need to be taken for socio economic growth of the nation.

ADNAN ALI MUGHAL,

Islamabad.