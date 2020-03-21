Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government will distribute minimum 14 days ration among families which are in quarantine due to coronavirus on the basis of the lists prepared by the home department.

The distribution of ration will start from Saturday and 777 families of DG Khan, and 1,247 families of Multan will receive the ration. This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Unit Mian Khalid Mehmood on Friday.

The PDMA distributed Rs 450 million among the districts, out of which Rs 20 million were provided to each divisional headquarters and Rs 10 million to remaining 27 districts of the Punjab. The PDMA also distributed Rs 1.44 billion among districts from its budgetary allocated resources. These funds were being utilized for coronavirus related procurement. The meeting was informed that the PDMA staff was monitoring people returning from aboard.