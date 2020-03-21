Share:

Huawei Pakistan has donated a video conference system worth approximtely $300,000 to the Ministry of National Health Services (MNHS), Regulations and Coordination of Pakistan to help the country fight against COVID-19.

This system can connet the World Health Organisation Pakistan Office, the government departments and all the emergency control centres for COVID-19 across Pakistan.

The technological structure of the system is a multi-scenario intelligent collaboration solution based on 4k video technologies and the system can be applied in several situations such as epidemic prevention and control command, remote consultation and remote monitoring, said Huawei.

Addressing the donation ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza thanked Huawei for its support to Pakistan's efforts in preventing and controlling the spread of the disease.

"This is a difficult time for the country, and we would like Huawei to be a partner with us, just as China and Pakistan are best partners," Mirza said, adding that he hopes Huawei can cooperate with the health minstry on telemedicine in the future.

The offices of the World Health Organisation Pakistan office, the National Institute of Health of Pakistan and the health ministry have already been connected by the system, Huawei said, adding that six additional locations including all the emergency control centres for COVID-19 across Pakistan will also be connected.