Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has taken further steps to ensure that the residents are safe against Coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that the staff relieved from the revenue and excise department of the ICT has been asked to be part of the awareness campaign against Coronavirus. He said the staff would be launching a campaign on loud speakers so as to aware the masses about social distancing and washing hands. Meanwhile, the staff of the Facilitation Centre would perform duty at the controlroom to give information to the masses on the pandemic.

Assistant Commissioner (Rural) raided a drug store and got arrested the owner over selling hand sanitizers at exorbitant rates. The administration has also installed hand sanitizers at Panahgahs in the city so that the visitors are safe from the virus. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) apprehended a person who was selling sanitizers online on higher prices. He had stocked all the items in a house in Chak Shahzad.