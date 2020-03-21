ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the release of under-trial prisoners with minor crimes due to the rising threat of the coronavirus.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a case pertaining to the release of 1,362 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) who are accused of crimes with less than 10 years of imprisonment and incarcerated at the Adiala Jail in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
In this regard, the officials of Islamabad administration, the Advocate General Islamabad, deputy inspector general police, deputy commissioner, health secretary, director general health and others appeared before the court.
The IHC bench noted in its order, “The above mentioned officials have appeared. They have informed that pursuant to declaration of “Public Emergency of International Concern” by the World Health Organization regarding challenges posed by the deadly corona virus outbreak, the Government of Pakistan has formulated a comprehensive National Action Plan.”
Justice Athar asked from Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, regarding the policy relating to persons incarcerated in the prisons, particularly those whose cases are pending before the courts under the jurisdiction of the IHC.
Shafqaat informed the court that the policy is to reduce the number of inmates and to regulate visitation of those prisoners who cannot be released.
The IHC order said that a report was sought from the Superintendent, Central Prison, Rawalpindi regarding the inmates whose cases are pending before courts under jurisdiction of this High Court. According to the report, the authorized occupancy of the Central Prison, Rawalpindi, is 2174 while the number of its present inmates is 5001. The number of under trial prisoners whose cases are pending before the courts under the jurisdiction of this High Court is 1362. Majority of the incarcerated under trial prisoners are alleged to have committed offences which fall within the ambit of the non-prohibitory clause.
“It also appears that several convicted prisoners are above the age of 55 years and some suffer from serious illnesses which cannot be treated while incarcerated. In appropriate cases the Provincial Government is empowered under the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978 read with section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 to suspend the sentence. It is also a fact that the conditions in the overcrowded prisons are appalling and that medical facilities are also inadequate,” said the court order.
Justice Athar stated that the WHO has declared emergency in the wake of the outbreak of “corona virus” and the State of Pakistan has also formulated a comprehensive National Action Plan. In this regard the principle of “social distancing” has been adopted and is being strictly implemented.
The prisoners are vulnerable and exposed to suffer irreparably in case of an outbreak. Prisons, which are overcrowded, have high turnover and intolerable living conditions, could potentially become epicentre for outbreak of the deadly virus.
The IHC CJ directed that the under trial prisoners alleged to have committed offences falling within the ambit of the non-prohibitory clause are admitted to bail, subject to furnishing such surety or security as may be deemed appropriate by an officer authorized in this regard by the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad.