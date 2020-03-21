Share:

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Saturday announced 20,610 coronavirus cases in the country, of whom 1,556 people have died, according to official IRNA news agency.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, said that a total of 7,635 people have recovered.

The first case of novel coronavirus in the country was detected in the central city of Qom on February 19, 2020.

China sent a five-member expert team on Feb. 29 to Tehran to help control and prevent the spread of the virus.