ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 57,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 74,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.02 feet, which was 66.02 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 20,500 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.60 feet, which was 134.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 26,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 23,000, 26,200 and 30,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.