ISLAMABAD - The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda and Mrs Matsuda hosted a reception to celebrate the birthday of Emperor Naruhito yesterday.

The emperor will be 60 years old on February 23. Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy was the chief guest on the occasion.

The reception was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Matsuda expressed his wish to further strengthen bilateral relationship based on the introduction of skilled foreign workers and technical intern system.

He also expected more Pakistani people to visit Japan especially on the occasion of 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics.

Later, Ambassador Matsuda along with the distinguished guests cut a cake to celebrate the first official birthday reception for Emperor Naruhito after the national anthems of Japan and Pakistan.

The birthday of the emperor, is celebrated as a national holiday in Japan. The era of Emperor Naruhito’s reign is called Reiwa. Japan celebrated the beginning of the new imperial era of Reiwa or ‘beautiful harmony’ as new Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on 1st May 2019, a day after his father Akihito abdicated.

The term “Rei-wa” consists of two kanji characters: “rei” means beautiful, “wa” means harmony. Moreover, this name “Reiwa” includes the meaning of culture coming into being and flourishing when people bring their hearts and minds together in a beautiful manner.