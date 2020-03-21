Share:

PESHSAWAR - Khyber Medical University, (KMU), Pe­shawar, has constituted a core committee on COVID-19 on the special directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to chalk out a comprehensive plan especial­ly to increase the testing capacity of the KMU Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) for the coronavirus outbreak.

The maiden meeting of the said commit­tee was held at the vice chancellor secre­tariat under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Arshad Javid, VC KMU.

According to a notification, the core com­mittee will comprise VC KMU Prof Dr Ar­shad Javid (chairperson), Prof Dr Zia ul Haq Pro,-Vice Chancellor and Dean Pub­lic Health, Dr Zill-e-Huma, Director KMU-IBMS, Dr Zohaib Khan, Director ORIC, Dr Yasar Yousafzai, Director PHRL, Dr Asif Ali, Additional Director PHRL, Dr Khalid Rah­man, AP IPH&SS, and Dr Hafsa, In-charge Bio Safety PHRL, whereas Waseem Riaz, Treasurer, Waseem Hassan, Asim Khan and Alamgir Khan would be the part of the said committee as supporting members.

In the meeting the overall situation of the corona outbreak generally in the coun­try and particularly in KP was discussed besides taking some decisions regarding enhancement of the testing capacity of PHRL up to 600 per day.

It was decided that urgent procurement of the equipments on the basis of bridge fi­nancing for scaling up the capacity of PHRL would be ensured besides taking steps for maintaining quality of the corona tests and bio safety & infection control measures in the lab. It was agreed upon that technical and some supporting staff shall be placed round the clock to coup with the increas­ing burden of corona tests.