Share:

PESHSAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Apex Commit­tee in its special meeting regarding COVID-19 held here Friday took various decisions related to pre­vention and spread of corona pandemic in the province.

The meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corp Commander Peshawar Lt: Gen Nau­man Mehmood, decided to make joint efforts by the civil & military forces to prevent corona pan­demic.

The meeting noted that all civil and military in­stitutions are fully alert to deal with any emer­gency in coming days and agreed that mass­es would be sensitized to adopt precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease.

The administra­tive heads of relief and health departments briefed the apex com­mittee regarding the preventive measures.