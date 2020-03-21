PESHSAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee in its special meeting regarding COVID-19 held here Friday took various decisions related to prevention and spread of corona pandemic in the province.
The meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corp Commander Peshawar Lt: Gen Nauman Mehmood, decided to make joint efforts by the civil & military forces to prevent corona pandemic.
The meeting noted that all civil and military institutions are fully alert to deal with any emergency in coming days and agreed that masses would be sensitized to adopt precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease.
The administrative heads of relief and health departments briefed the apex committee regarding the preventive measures.