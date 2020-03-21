Share:

MARDAN - Residents of Manga union council, where a corona vi­rus patient had died the other day and the district ad­ministration ordered lockdown, violated the lockdown by coming out from their houses and staged a protest on Charsadda Road against the lack of facilities.

The protesters claimed the district administration had confined them to their houses from Thursday last but there are no food and other facilities in their houses.

They demanded of the government to provide them food items and other facilities in their houses if the administration wants to continue with the lockdown in the union council.

Later, contingents of security forces and police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors.

The district administration also committed to pro­vide the locals with food items and other facilities. Later, the district administration conducted pesticide spry through vehicles in the union council.

The district administration meanwhile conducted screening of 380 people of Manga union council.

The administration also shifted the family members and neighbours of the deceased to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan which was declared a quarantine facility for the suspected patients of coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Com­missioner Abid Wazir, screening of 380 people of the Manga union council was conducted. As many as 322 people were declared clear during the screening pro­cess while 29 people were declared suspected and 7 persons were dispateched to the isolation centre and their blood samples were sent to Islamabad for inves­tigation. The district administration also established three main coronavirus quarantine facilities in the district and is providing all facilities there.