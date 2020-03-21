Share:

LAHORE - A delegation led by Lord Mayor Manchester Abid Latif Chohan called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar, on Friday, to discuss problems of overseas Pakistanis and means to promote foreign investment in Pakistan. While welcoming the delegation, the OPC vice chairperson said that the meeting highlighted the issues and challenges faced by Pakistani community living abroad and also opened new ways for encouraging the foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. On this occasion, Lord Mayor Manchester Abid Latif Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had won hearts with his practical steps taken for the relief of Pakistanis living abroad. Lord Mayor also lauded the efforts of OPC vice chairperson and his team for resolving complaints of the expatriates.