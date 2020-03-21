Share:

ISLAMABAD - After reaching a point of near extinction, Mexican gray wolf populations in the US have begun to rebound, growing 24 percent in 2019. According to new census information from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the number of Mexican gray wolves in the US rose to 163 in 2019, from 131 in 2018. The increase was attributed to 19 different packs that had successfully birthed a total of 90 pups throughout the course of the year, of which 52 survived. The wolves are currently limited to the American southwest, with 87 currently living in New Mexico and 76 in Arizona. Another 30 wolves live in northern Mexico, though they were excluded from the census numbers.