LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, on Friday, directed to establish a corona isolation ward for Police employees and their families at the Police Lines Hospital. The minister gave these directions during her visit to 40-bedded hospital for Police Employees at the Police Lines. The minister reviewed facilities at the hospital while ASP headquarters Jamil Zafar gave a briefing to the minister on different wards and the units of the hospital. The minister also gave orders for the appointment of a regular medical superintendent for the hospital. The minister said that the officials from the Healthcare Department, the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education were providing technical support to the hospital.