Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs attempts to twist the remarks made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, at the Covid-19 Video Conference of the SAARC member countries on March 15.

The Indian contention of “politicization” of humanitarian issue is both misleading and mischievous, said a foreign ministry statement.

Mirza had drawn attention to the health emergency in occupied Kashmir in the context of Coronavirus and underscored the need for lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

“In making this call, Pakistan has not been alone. Indeed, numerous voices from within held Kashmir, India, and the world are echoing the same message?” Said the statement.

Pakistan’s participation in the Video Conference of SAARC member States on Covid-19 was aimed at showing solidarity with SAARC members and reaffirming our abiding commitment to the SAARC process, it said.

The people of South Asia are well aware as to which country has been seeking to “politicize” the SAARC process and continues to obstruct its onward march, it added.

“Pakistan believes that the collective endeavours of South Asian nations to fight common challenges should not be allowed to become victim of self-serving propaganda.

As an illustration of Pakistan’s commitment, we have reaffirmed our readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference at the appropriate time, the statement said.

Meanwhile yesterday, Pakistan participated in the China-Eurasia National Health Sector Expert Video Conference.

“Experts shared their hands-on experiences. This was followed by Q&A session on health management & pandemic control. We are grateful to #China for holding a useful VC at a critical time,” Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui tweeted.