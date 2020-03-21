Share:

Pakistan has decided to suspend all international flight operations for the next two weeks. The time period starts from 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the country, said an official.

"Only a few international flights of Pakistan International Airlines will be allowed to fly back to the country," Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said in a press conference.

The decision to halt the international flight operations was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee held on Friday to review the government's measures to curb coronavirus spread in Pakistan, he said.

According to the government statistics, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients rose to 666 in Pakistan on Saturday after 65 more cases were reported during the last 12 hours.