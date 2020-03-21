PESHSAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 16 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 6940.765 million, including Urban Development, Health, Roads, Transport, Local Government and Multi-Sectoral Development sectors for the uplift of the province.
The approval was given at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.
The approved projects of the urban development sector include construction of bus terminals fruit & vegetable markets parks traffic management public toilets sports facilities parking places and beautification in selected urban: sub head: construction of taxi stand at Taro Khel Durba Khel, district Mohmand.
Peshawar Uplift Programme Sub Head: Improvement of Green Belt along with Railway 1 from KTH emergency gate to Kushal Khan Khattak Road at University Town Peshawar.
Construction of Detour Road Hayatabad remaining portion (Land and Construction Cost).
The projects in health sector are: Public Private Partnership for operationalization of model hospital Sholam, SWA; construction of Masjid & Accommodation for Examiners at Saidu Medical College, Swat (Self Finance Project).
Provision of standard medical equipment/non-medical equipment at secondary hospitals.
Home Sector projects include acquisition of land for heavy firing range adjacent to elite police training center Nowshera. Purchase of land for construction of police lines Dagger District Buner.
Roads & Bridges Sector projects are F/S, Design, Improvement / Widening & BT of Ranyal to Chichloo Road (10 Km), Shangla while.