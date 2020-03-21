Share:

PESHSAWAR - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has ex­pressed dissatisfaction over the mea­sures taken and facilities provided to the coronavirus-affected patients by the provincial government aimed to control the outbreak of pandemic disease.

To discuss the outbreak of pandem­ic disease in Pakistan and especially in the KP province, a meeting of the pro­vincial cabinet of PMA held with Dr Hussain Haroon in the chair here on Friday.

The meeting criticized the provincial government for allegedly not taking ef­fective measures to control the spread of coronavirus and provide standard medical facilities to virus affected pa­tients in the hospitals.

“It seems the provincial government has completely failed, and the largely publicized health reforms proved mere a paper work,” they added.

The meeting also said that PMA had always criticized the incumbent gov­ernment’s health reforms terming it a completely failure as the outbreak of the disease has exposed it.

The meeting asked the government that PMA in existing situation is ready to work together with the government and fight against the pandemic disease, adding the government should estab­lish quarantine centre in each district of the province, on patron of China, and also a main hospital equipped with all necessary medical equipments and fa­cilities like ICU and ventilator.

They said that the KP government should follow the Sindh government’s SOPs for the pandemic disease, and make proper medical arrangements.

The PMA also urged the masses espe­cially the people of above the age of 50, and children below the age of 5 not to participate in public gatherings, and re­main indoor.