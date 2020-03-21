Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday turned around and noted bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 30,667.41 points as compared to 30,129.83 points on the last working day with the positive change of 537.58 points (1.78%). A total of 244,998,438 shares were traded compared to the trade of 308,346,095 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 8.470 billion as compared to Rs 10.111 billion during last trading day. As many as 344 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 179 recorded gain and 152 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 13 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd. with a volume of 23,415,000 shares and price per share of Rs 3.04, Maple Leaf with a volume of 16,626,000 and price per share of Rs 21.69 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 14,995,500 and price per share of Rs 7.60. Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs 126.05 per share, closing at Rs 1824 while Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs 54 per share, closing at Rs 783. Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 157.35 per share, closing at Rs1940.65 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs 47.63 per share closing at Rs 776.64.