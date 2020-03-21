Share:

LAHORE - Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology to prepare a special hand sanitizer that could kill viruses.

In this regard, the vice chancellor visited Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology and held a meeting with Dean Faculty of Chemical Engineering Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, ICET Director Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani and Dr Bilal.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that ICET was one hundred years old institution and it would come forward with the solution to the problem being faced by the country. He instructed the chemical engineers of PU to work day and night to pay back to the society as the country and people direly needed them in this critical hour.

Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof Niaz Ahmad has written an email to all present students and alumni of Punjab University to be a volunteer to create awareness and help implement government instructions in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Today, the whole world, including Pakistan faces a grave concern; and again, the students have a great national and religious responsibility on their shoulders. They need to once again rise up to the situation,” he said in an email message.