LAHORE - In a bid to minimize human interaction in the wake of looming Coronavirus threat, the offices, both in public and private sectors, have decreased the number of their employees by sending many on paid leaves while asking some to work from homes.

Most of the departments have stopped public dealings, asking people to approach through social media or telephone for redressal of their grievances. Many companies including cellular service providers have closed down their offices to minimize the threat of corona pandemic.

Hospitals have suspended OPD and Radioligy services to decrease rush of people. Medical services like MRI, CT Scan, X-Rays and Ultrasound are being provided to patients in emergency wards only.

Lahore Development Authority has suspended one window operation and asked people to approach through helpline.

As part of the precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province.

As per a notification, hearings of the cases had been postponed till further orders as well, although the offices would remain open for receiving mail.

The field teams would keep on carrying out their duties, and the essential staff will attend the offices as per routine. A spokesperson of the Commission has added that people could call at the PHC’s toll-free helpline 0800 00742 for their queries during the office hours.

Many newspapers have reduced presence of employees to half by allowing staff to work from homes on alternate days.

PTCL & Ufone have announced closure of Sales & Service Centers and Joint Shops across Pakistan till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

In order to serve customers better and ensure business continuity, services will be provided to both PTCL and Ufone customers through alternate business and digital channels.

‘We encourage PTCL customers to use PTCL digital channels such as PTCL Website, care@ptcl.net.pk, Complaint Registration, Self-Care Portal, PTCL Touch App and online digital bill payment options. To facilitate Ufone customers, digital services include Ufone Website, customercare@ufone.com, My Ufone app, UPaisa, Online Banking Services, Mobile Financial Services, Retailers and ATM Machines are available’, says a press release.

To promote social distancing and seamless communication, we encourage customers to use the digital services offered by both companies for their convenience. Furthermore, PTCL customers can call 1218 for any assistance. For Ufone, the customers can call on 333 from mobile & 0331-1333-100 from landline. Both companies’ helpline numbers are available 24/7, should there be any need of service request or a query.